Arizona State Retirement System Purchases 2,849 Shares of Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT)

Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,959 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,849 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Lyft were worth $2,840,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LYFT. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC lifted its position in shares of Lyft by 95.6% in the 4th quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 671 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Lyft in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lyft by 206.6% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,067 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lyft in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lyft in the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. Institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.
Lyft Stock Performance
LYFT stock opened at $13.86 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a PE ratio of -6.05 and a beta of 1.88. Lyft, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.96 and a 1-year high of $57.76.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research firms recently commented on LYFT. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Lyft from $34.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. MKM Partners cut their target price on Lyft from $32.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Argus cut their target price on Lyft from $72.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Lyft from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on Lyft from $68.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.97.
About Lyft
Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company operates multimodal transportation networks that offer riders personalized and on-demand access to various mobility options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a flexible car rentals program for drivers; Lyft Rentals that provides vehicles for long-distance trips; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Lyft (LYFT)
- Procter’s Earnings Start To Show Weakness In Q4
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 7/25 – 7/29
- The One Question You Have to Ask Before Investing in INTC Stock
- Home Depot: A Beautiful Boring Stock to Navigate a Bear Market
- Could CRISPR Therapeutics be a Moonshot Hiding in Plain Sight?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Lyft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lyft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.