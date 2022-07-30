MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) Earns Maintains Rating from Raymond James

Raymond James reissued their maintains rating on shares of MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports.

MSCI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays dropped their price target on MSCI from $570.00 to $470.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on MSCI from $533.00 to $477.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on MSCI to $507.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on MSCI in a research report on Friday, April 1st. They set a neutral rating and a $553.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Redburn Partners assumed coverage on MSCI in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $509.25.

MSCI Trading Up 1.5 %

MSCI stock opened at $481.34 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $425.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $466.47. MSCI has a 1-year low of $376.41 and a 1-year high of $679.85. The stock has a market cap of $39.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.78 and a beta of 1.06.

MSCI Increases Dividend

MSCI ( NYSE:MSCI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.07. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 205.88% and a net margin of 35.65%. The business had revenue of $551.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $560.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that MSCI will post 11.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. This is a positive change from MSCI’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.61%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MSCI

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSCI. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in MSCI in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new position in MSCI in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in MSCI by 178.3% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 64 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in MSCI by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 60 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in MSCI by 76.6% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 83 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. 90.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About MSCI

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other – Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

Further Reading

