Head-To-Head Comparison: Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO) versus TPG RE Finance Trust (NYSE:TRTX)

Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO – Get Rating) and TPG RE Finance Trust (NYSE:TRTX – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings, risk and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

Sotherly Hotels has a beta of 1.63, meaning that its stock price is 63% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TPG RE Finance Trust has a beta of 1.71, meaning that its stock price is 71% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Sotherly Hotels and TPG RE Finance Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sotherly Hotels 0 0 0 0 N/A TPG RE Finance Trust 0 1 2 1 3.00

Earnings & Valuation

Sotherly Hotels presently has a consensus price target of $2.00, indicating a potential downside of 6.10%. TPG RE Finance Trust has a consensus price target of $13.50, indicating a potential upside of 24.42%. Given TPG RE Finance Trust’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe TPG RE Finance Trust is more favorable than Sotherly Hotels.

This table compares Sotherly Hotels and TPG RE Finance Trust’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sotherly Hotels $127.59 million 0.30 -$26.22 million ($1.64) -1.30 TPG RE Finance Trust $240.72 million 3.48 $138.55 million $0.81 13.40

TPG RE Finance Trust has higher revenue and earnings than Sotherly Hotels. Sotherly Hotels is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than TPG RE Finance Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Sotherly Hotels and TPG RE Finance Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sotherly Hotels -13.95% -78.88% -4.47% TPG RE Finance Trust 53.54% 10.60% 2.92%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

23.5% of Sotherly Hotels shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 71.5% of TPG RE Finance Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.4% of Sotherly Hotels shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.2% of TPG RE Finance Trust shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

TPG RE Finance Trust beats Sotherly Hotels on 13 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sotherly Hotels

Sotherly Hotels Inc. is a self-managed and self-administered lodging REIT focused on the acquisition, renovation, upbranding and repositioning of upscale to upper-upscale full-service hotels in the Southern United States. Currently, the Company's portfolio consists of investments in twelve hotel properties, comprising 3,156 rooms, as well as interests in two condominium hotels and their associated rental programs. The Company owns hotels that operate under the Hilton Worldwide, Hyatt Hotels Corporation, and Marriott International, Inc. brands, as well as independent hotels. Sotherly Hotels Inc. was organized in 2004 and is headquartered in Williamsburg, Virginia.

About TPG RE Finance Trust

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc., a commercial real estate finance company, originates, acquires, and manages commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt instruments in the United States. It invests in commercial mortgage loans; subordinate mortgage interests, mezzanine loans, secured real estate securities, note financing, preferred equity, and miscellaneous debt instruments; and commercial real estate collateralized loan obligations and commercial mortgage-backed securities secured by properties primarily in the office, multifamily, life science, mixed-use, hospitality, industrial, and retail real estate sectors. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is based in New York, New York.

