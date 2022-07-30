Comparing M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) and Second Street Capital (OTCMKTS:CTON)

M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO – Get Rating) and Second Street Capital (OTCMKTS:CTON – Get Rating) are both small-cap construction companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

89.6% of M/I Homes shares are held by institutional investors. 3.6% of M/I Homes shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 71.9% of Second Street Capital shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for M/I Homes and Second Street Capital, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score M/I Homes 0 0 1 0 3.00 Second Street Capital 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation and Earnings

M/I Homes presently has a consensus target price of $100.00, suggesting a potential upside of 117.34%. Given M/I Homes’ higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe M/I Homes is more favorable than Second Street Capital.

This table compares M/I Homes and Second Street Capital’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio M/I Homes $3.75 billion 0.35 $396.87 million $13.60 3.38 Second Street Capital N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

M/I Homes has higher revenue and earnings than Second Street Capital.

Risk and Volatility

M/I Homes has a beta of 1.89, meaning that its share price is 89% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Second Street Capital has a beta of 21.2, meaning that its share price is 2,020% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares M/I Homes and Second Street Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets M/I Homes 10.69% 25.94% 13.20% Second Street Capital N/A N/A N/A

Summary

M/I Homes beats Second Street Capital on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About M/I Homes

M/I Homes, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a builder of single-family homes in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Minnesota, Michigan, Florida, Texas, North Carolina, and Tennessee. The company operates through Northern Homebuilding, Southern Homebuilding, and Financial Services segments. It designs, constructs, markets, and sells single-family homes and attached townhomes to first-time, millennial, move-up, empty-nester, and luxury buyers under the M/I Homes brand name. The company also purchases undeveloped land to develop into developed lots for the construction of single-family homes, as well as for sale to others. In addition, it originates and sells mortgages; and serves as a title insurance agent by providing title insurance policies, examination, and closing services to purchasers of its homes. The company was formerly known as M/I Schottenstein Homes, Inc. and changed its name to M/I Homes, Inc. in January 2004. M/I Homes, Inc. was founded in 1976 and is based in Columbus, Ohio.

About Second Street Capital

Second Street Capital, Inc. operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. It provides asset based lending to small and medium sized businesses, export trading companies, and small and medium sized homebuilders, developers, and investors. The company offers revenue participation asset based and mortgage loans, as well as preferred equity investments and senior secured loans. It also makes and manages investments in qualified real estate related assets as a principal and on behalf of institutional clients. The company was formerly known as Calton, Inc. and changed its name to Second Street Capital, Inc. in November 2011. Second Street Capital, Inc. was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

