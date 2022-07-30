Sandfire Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:SFRRF) Short Interest Update

Sandfire Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:SFRRF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 990,700 shares, an increase of 84.4% from the June 30th total of 537,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 707.6 days.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Sandfire Resources from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th.

Sandfire Resources Price Performance

Shares of SFRRF opened at $3.28 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.29 and its 200 day moving average is $4.00. Sandfire Resources has a 12-month low of $2.52 and a 12-month high of $5.40.

Sandfire Resources Company Profile

Sandfire Resources Limited explores for, evaluates, and develops mineral tenements and projects in Australia and internationally. It primarily explores for copper, gold, and silver, as well as sulphide deposits. The company owns a 100% interest in the DeGrussa copper-gold mine located in the Bryah Basin mineral province of Western Australia; and 87% interest in the Black Butte copper project situated in central Montana, the United States.

