Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 270,000 shares, a growth of 57.0% from the June 30th total of 172,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 168.8 days.

Sampo Oyj Stock Performance

Shares of SAXPF stock opened at $41.30 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $42.96 and a 200 day moving average of $46.72. Sampo Oyj has a 1 year low of $40.75 and a 1 year high of $53.50.

Get Sampo Oyj alerts:

Sampo Oyj Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

Sampo Oyj, through its subsidiaries, provides life and non-life insurance products and services in Finland, Sweden, Norway, Denmark, and the Baltic countries. It operates through If, Topdanmark, Hastings, Mandatum, and Holding segments. The company offers household, homeowner, motor, accident, travel, boat, forest, livestock, property, casualty, liability, car, van, bike, and cargo insurance.

Receive News & Ratings for Sampo Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sampo Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.