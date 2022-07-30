Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 270,000 shares, a growth of 57.0% from the June 30th total of 172,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 168.8 days.
Sampo Oyj Stock Performance
Shares of SAXPF stock opened at $41.30 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $42.96 and a 200 day moving average of $46.72. Sampo Oyj has a 1 year low of $40.75 and a 1 year high of $53.50.
Sampo Oyj Company Profile
