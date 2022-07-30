Raymond James Reaffirms “Maintains” Rating for Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB)

Raymond James reiterated their maintains rating on shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th.

Shares of NYSE NTB opened at $33.89 on Wednesday. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son has a fifty-two week low of $28.67 and a fifty-two week high of $41.69. The stock has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.45.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son ( NYSE:NTB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.06. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son had a net margin of 32.94% and a return on equity of 18.98%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 5th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.19%. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NTB. Leeward Investments LLC MA purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son during the 1st quarter worth approximately $23,279,000. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC purchased a new position in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $15,161,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $11,241,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,574,000. Finally, Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,585,072 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $92,752,000 after buying an additional 214,939 shares in the last quarter.

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited provides a range of community, commercial, and private banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. It accepts retail and corporate checking, savings, term, and interest bearing and non-interest bearing deposits, as well as certificate of deposits.

