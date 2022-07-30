ShaMaran Petroleum Corp. (OTCMKTS:SHASF) Short Interest Up 56.8% in July

ShaMaran Petroleum Corp. (OTCMKTS:SHASF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,600 shares, an increase of 56.8% from the June 30th total of 17,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 173,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Pareto Securities started coverage on shares of ShaMaran Petroleum in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

ShaMaran Petroleum Trading Up 19.7 %

Shares of SHASF opened at 0.07 on Friday. ShaMaran Petroleum has a twelve month low of 0.04 and a twelve month high of 0.10.

About ShaMaran Petroleum

ShaMaran Petroleum Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of oil and gas. The company holds a 27.6% interest in the Atrush Block production sharing contract, which covers an area of 269 square kilometers located in the Kurdistan region of Iraq. It also provides technical and administration services.

