Securitas AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SCTBF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Securitas AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SCTBF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 465,200 shares, a growth of 59.4% from the June 30th total of 291,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 103.4 days.

SCTBF stock opened at $8.65 on Friday. Securitas AB has a 12 month low of $8.50 and a 12 month high of $17.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.92.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SCTBF. Pareto Securities raised Securitas AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Securitas AB (publ) from SEK 110 to SEK 95 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Securitas AB (publ) has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.00.

Securitas AB (publ) provides security services in North America, Europe, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Security Services North America, Security Services Europe, and Security Services Ibero-America. It offers on-site guarding, mobile patrol, loss prevention, canine security, track and trace, and reception services, as well as operates Securitas operation centers.

