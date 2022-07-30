Securitas AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SCTBF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Securitas AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SCTBFGet Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 465,200 shares, a growth of 59.4% from the June 30th total of 291,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 103.4 days.

Securitas AB (publ) Price Performance

SCTBF stock opened at $8.65 on Friday. Securitas AB has a 12 month low of $8.50 and a 12 month high of $17.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.92.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SCTBF. Pareto Securities raised Securitas AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Securitas AB (publ) from SEK 110 to SEK 95 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Securitas AB (publ) has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.00.

About Securitas AB (publ)

(Get Rating)

Securitas AB (publ) provides security services in North America, Europe, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Security Services North America, Security Services Europe, and Security Services Ibero-America. It offers on-site guarding, mobile patrol, loss prevention, canine security, track and trace, and reception services, as well as operates Securitas operation centers.

Further Reading

