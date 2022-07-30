Sasol Limited (OTCMKTS:SASOF) Short Interest Update

Sasol Limited (OTCMKTS:SASOF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a decrease of 42.5% from the June 30th total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.6 days.
Sasol Price Performance
OTCMKTS SASOF opened at $19.71 on Friday. Sasol has a 1-year low of $14.30 and a 1-year high of $27.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.98.
About Sasol
