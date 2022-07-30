Sasol Limited (OTCMKTS:SASOF) Short Interest Update

Sasol Limited (OTCMKTS:SASOF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a decrease of 42.5% from the June 30th total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.6 days.

Sasol Price Performance

OTCMKTS SASOF opened at $19.71 on Friday. Sasol has a 1-year low of $14.30 and a 1-year high of $27.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.98.

About Sasol

Sasol Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated chemical and energy company in South Africa. The company operates through Mining, Gas, Fuels, Chemicals Africa, Chemicals America, and Chemicals Eurasia segments. It operates coal mines; and develops and manages upstream interests in oil and gas exploration and production in Mozambique, South Africa, Canada, and Gabon.

