Benchmark Begins Coverage on Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS)

Benchmark began coverage on shares of Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $98.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.
Several other analysts also recently issued reports on PLXS. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Plexus in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Raymond James upgraded Plexus from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Plexus currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $103.25.
Plexus Trading Up 2.8 %
PLXS opened at $93.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.21 and a beta of 1.09. Plexus has a 52 week low of $72.88 and a 52 week high of $99.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is $81.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.
Insider Activity at Plexus
In other Plexus news, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $270,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,451 shares in the company, valued at $2,560,590. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Plexus news, CAO Angelo Michael Ninivaggi, Jr. sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.66, for a total transaction of $96,792.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,760 shares in the company, valued at $2,642,421.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $270,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 28,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,560,590. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,293 shares of company stock worth $2,452,813. 2.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Plexus
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Plexus by 0.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,425,537 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $362,052,000 after buying an additional 15,398 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN grew its stake in shares of Plexus by 3.4% in the first quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 2,272,258 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $185,893,000 after buying an additional 74,646 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Plexus by 0.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,818,606 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $148,782,000 after buying an additional 8,305 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Plexus by 3.2% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,026,230 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $83,949,000 after buying an additional 31,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Plexus by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,012,433 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $97,082,000 after buying an additional 61,141 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.92% of the company’s stock.
Plexus Company Profile
Plexus Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers design and development, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as aftermarket services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.
