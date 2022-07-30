Benchmark Begins Coverage on Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS)

Benchmark began coverage on shares of Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $98.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on PLXS. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Plexus in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Raymond James upgraded Plexus from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Plexus currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $103.25.

Get Plexus alerts:

Plexus Trading Up 2.8 %

PLXS opened at $93.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.21 and a beta of 1.09. Plexus has a 52 week low of $72.88 and a 52 week high of $99.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is $81.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Insider Activity at Plexus

Plexus ( NASDAQ:PLXS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $981.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $906.32 million. Plexus had a return on equity of 11.05% and a net margin of 3.31%. Plexus’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Plexus will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

In other Plexus news, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $270,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,451 shares in the company, valued at $2,560,590. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Plexus news, CAO Angelo Michael Ninivaggi, Jr. sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.66, for a total transaction of $96,792.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,760 shares in the company, valued at $2,642,421.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $270,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 28,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,560,590. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,293 shares of company stock worth $2,452,813. 2.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Plexus

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Plexus by 0.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,425,537 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $362,052,000 after buying an additional 15,398 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN grew its stake in shares of Plexus by 3.4% in the first quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 2,272,258 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $185,893,000 after buying an additional 74,646 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Plexus by 0.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,818,606 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $148,782,000 after buying an additional 8,305 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Plexus by 3.2% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,026,230 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $83,949,000 after buying an additional 31,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Plexus by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,012,433 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $97,082,000 after buying an additional 61,141 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.92% of the company’s stock.

Plexus Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Plexus Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers design and development, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as aftermarket services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Plexus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plexus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.