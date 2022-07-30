Financial Review: Deswell Industries (NASDAQ:DSWL) & AZEK (NYSE:AZEK)

Deswell Industries (NASDAQ:DSWL – Get Rating) and AZEK (NYSE:AZEK – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, risk and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Deswell Industries and AZEK, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Deswell Industries 0 0 0 0 N/A AZEK 0 1 14 0 2.93

AZEK has a consensus target price of $29.80, suggesting a potential upside of 44.10%. Given AZEK’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe AZEK is more favorable than Deswell Industries.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Earnings & Valuation

62.3% of Deswell Industries shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 96.5% of AZEK shares are held by institutional investors. 39.0% of Deswell Industries shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.2% of AZEK shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Deswell Industries and AZEK’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Deswell Industries $85.49 million 0.61 $8.36 million N/A N/A AZEK $1.18 billion 2.72 $93.15 million $0.73 28.33

AZEK has higher revenue and earnings than Deswell Industries.

Risk and Volatility

Deswell Industries has a beta of 0.41, meaning that its share price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AZEK has a beta of 1.75, meaning that its share price is 75% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Deswell Industries and AZEK’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Deswell Industries N/A N/A N/A AZEK 8.49% 11.08% 7.27%

Summary

AZEK beats Deswell Industries on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Deswell Industries

Deswell Industries, Inc. manufactures and sells injection-molded plastic parts and components, electronic products and subassemblies, and metallic molds and accessory parts for original equipment manufacturers and contract manufacturers. It operates in two segments, Plastic Injection Molding and Electronic Products Assembling. The company produces a range of plastic parts and components that are used in the manufacture of consumer and industrial products, which include plastic components for electronic entertainment products, power tools, accessories, and outdoor equipment; cases for flashlights, telephones, paging machines, projectors, and alarm clocks; parts for electrical products, such as air-conditioning and ventilators, as well as parts for audio equipment, and cases and key tops for personal organizers and remote controls; double injection caps; parts for medical products comprising apparatus for blood tests; laser key caps; automobile components; and plastic components of automatic robot. It also provides electronic products that consist of audio equipment, including digital and analogue mixing consoles, amplifiers, signal processors, audio interfaces, network audio equipment, and speaker enclosures; consumer audio products, such as multi-channel receivers-amplifiers, and wired and wireless audio streaming products; printed circuit board assemblies; and IoT products. The company sells its products primarily in China, the United States, Hong Kong, the United Kingdom, Norway, Holland, and Canada. Deswell Industries, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is based in Macau.

About AZEK

The AZEK Company Inc. engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, which includes decking, railing, trim and moulding, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, and ULTRALOX brand name. Its Commercial segment manufactures engineered polymer materials that is used in various industries, which includes outdoor, graphic displays and signage, educational, and recreational markets, as well as the food processing and chemical industries. This segment also offers bathroom partitions, shower and dressing stalls, lockers, and other storage solutions under the Aria, Eclipse, Hiny Hiders, TuffTec, and Duralife brand name to schools, parks, stadium arenas, industrial plants, and retail, recreational, and commercial facilities. The company was formerly known as CPG Newco LLC and changed its name to The AZEK Company Inc. in June 2020. The AZEK Company Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

