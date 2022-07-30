Short Interest in Safran SA (OTCMKTS:SAFRY) Expands By 85.9%

Safran SA (OTCMKTS:SAFRY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 72,700 shares, an increase of 85.9% from the June 30th total of 39,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 467,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Safran Stock Up 1.9 %
Shares of OTCMKTS SAFRY opened at $27.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.04. Safran has a 12 month low of $22.81 and a 12 month high of $35.41. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.70.
Safran Cuts Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were issued a $0.0924 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a yield of 0.35%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
About Safran
Safran SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace and defense businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace Propulsion; Aircraft Equipment, Defense and Aerosystems; and Aircraft Interiors. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion and mechanical power transmission systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, civil and military helicopters, and drones.
