Short Interest in Safran SA (OTCMKTS:SAFRY) Expands By 85.9%

Safran SA (OTCMKTS:SAFRY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 72,700 shares, an increase of 85.9% from the June 30th total of 39,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 467,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Safran Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of OTCMKTS SAFRY opened at $27.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.04. Safran has a 12 month low of $22.81 and a 12 month high of $35.41. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.70.

Safran Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were issued a $0.0924 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a yield of 0.35%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Safran

Several research firms have weighed in on SAFRY. Barclays raised their price target on Safran from €140.00 ($142.86) to €150.00 ($153.06) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Safran from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Safran from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from €120.00 ($122.45) to €134.00 ($136.73) in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.00.

Safran SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace and defense businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace Propulsion; Aircraft Equipment, Defense and Aerosystems; and Aircraft Interiors. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion and mechanical power transmission systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, civil and military helicopters, and drones.

