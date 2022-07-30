Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) Shares Purchased by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,893 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,267 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Regency Centers were worth $3,060,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Regency Centers by 31.4% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in shares of Regency Centers by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 257,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,401,000 after purchasing an additional 14,088 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its position in shares of Regency Centers by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 164,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,372,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Regency Centers by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 40,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,929,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Regency Centers during the 4th quarter valued at $3,490,000. 91.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Regency Centers alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Regency Centers from $83.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Regency Centers from $78.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Regency Centers from $63.00 to $57.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Barclays decreased their target price on Regency Centers from $78.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Compass Point decreased their target price on Regency Centers from $75.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.41.

Regency Centers Stock Performance

Shares of Regency Centers stock opened at $64.43 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.11 billion, a PE ratio of 23.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Regency Centers Co. has a 12 month low of $55.78 and a 12 month high of $78.78.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.69. Regency Centers had a return on equity of 7.30% and a net margin of 39.83%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Regency Centers Co. will post 3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Regency Centers Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.88%. Regency Centers’s payout ratio is 89.93%.

Regency Centers Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Regency Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regency Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.