Arizona State Retirement System Lowers Stock Holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS)

Arizona State Retirement System reduced its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,936 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum were worth $3,105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RS. Yacktman Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the 4th quarter valued at $170,899,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,196,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $356,330,000 after purchasing an additional 364,582 shares during the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the 1st quarter valued at $59,498,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the 4th quarter valued at $41,397,000. Finally, Scopus Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 390,640 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,370,000 after purchasing an additional 79,440 shares during the last quarter. 81.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on RS shares. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $215.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $226.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.50.

In other news, CEO James Donald Hoffman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.78, for a total value of $1,677,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 142,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,948,581.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RS stock opened at $190.25 on Friday. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a 12 month low of $135.46 and a 12 month high of $211.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.96 and a quick ratio of 2.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $180.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $180.49.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $9.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.02 by $0.13. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 10.61% and a return on equity of 27.94%. The firm had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 26.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a $0.875 dividend. This represents a $3.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s payout ratio is currently 13.36%.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

