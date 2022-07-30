Arizona State Retirement System Sells 820 Shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Arizona State Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 820 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $3,123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of LNC. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 222.5% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 433,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,605,000 after buying an additional 299,241 shares during the period. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lincoln National during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,986,000. Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lincoln National during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,683,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lincoln National by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,048,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,548,000 after purchasing an additional 154,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P boosted its position in shares of Lincoln National by 87.0% during the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 298,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,537,000 after purchasing an additional 139,108 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.40% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln National stock opened at $51.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.21 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.55, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.92. Lincoln National Co. has a 1-year low of $44.89 and a 1-year high of $77.57. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $50.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.34.

Lincoln National ( NYSE:LNC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by ($0.31). Lincoln National had a return on equity of 7.68% and a net margin of 6.62%. The firm had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.82 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Lincoln National Co. will post 9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 8th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.47%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on LNC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Lincoln National from $78.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Lincoln National from $83.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Lincoln National from $80.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Lincoln National in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Lincoln National from $58.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.73.

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers fixed, variable, and indexed variable annuities.

