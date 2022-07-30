Arizona State Retirement System Has $3.72 Million Holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties were worth $3,718,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Values First Advisors Inc. grew its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 4,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC grew its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 33,244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,542,000 after acquiring an additional 2,501 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 416.5% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 59,552 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,555,000 after acquiring an additional 48,022 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 66,404 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,182,000 after buying an additional 3,588 shares during the last quarter. 90.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $87.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 price objective on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research report on Friday, July 15th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Colliers Securities set a $92.00 price objective on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $89.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.86.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Stock Performance

Shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties stock opened at $73.52 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.68 billion, a PE ratio of 48.37, a PEG ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.60. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.57 and a 12 month high of $88.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.05.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $365.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $331.29 million. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a return on equity of 19.46% and a net margin of 20.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s payout ratio is presently 107.90%.

About Equity LifeStyle Properties

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 25, 2021, we own or have an interest in 423 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 161,229 sites.

