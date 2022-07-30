Arizona State Retirement System Increases Stock Holdings in Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y)

Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,813 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 36 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Alleghany were worth $3,230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Alleghany by 0.3% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 5,912 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,007,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alleghany by 133.3% during the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 35 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Alleghany by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 351 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of Alleghany by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 5,650 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,772,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roosevelt Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Alleghany by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC now owns 4,223 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,819,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.44% of the company’s stock.

Alleghany Stock Performance

Shares of Y opened at $837.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $11.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.42 and a beta of 0.60. Alleghany Co. has a 52-week low of $585.10 and a 52-week high of $862.87. The business’s 50 day moving average is $833.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $779.28.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Alleghany ( NYSE:Y Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $18.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Alleghany had a return on equity of 8.22% and a net margin of 7.71%. The company had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $9.81 earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on Y shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Alleghany from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Alleghany from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, JMP Securities downgraded shares of Alleghany from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th.

About Alleghany

Alleghany Corporation provides property and casualty reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Reinsurance, Insurance, and Alleghany Capital. The Reinsurance segment offers fire, allied lines, auto physical damage, and homeowners multiple peril reinsurance products; and casualty and other reinsurance products, such as medical malpractice, ocean marine and aviation, accident and health, mortgage, surety, and credit reinsurance products, as well as directors' and officers', errors and omissions, general, and auto liability reinsurance.

