Arizona State Retirement System Acquires 259 Shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 45,944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Graco were worth $3,203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GGG. WealthPLAN Partners LLC lifted its position in Graco by 23.9% during the first quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 216,962 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,456,000 after purchasing an additional 41,902 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in Graco by 3.9% during the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 81,977 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,715,000 after acquiring an additional 3,056 shares in the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Graco by 9.4% during the first quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Graco by 87.8% in the first quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,232 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 2,913 shares during the period. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its stake in shares of Graco by 0.9% in the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 19,887 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.53% of the company’s stock.

Graco Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of Graco stock opened at $67.16 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $60.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.08. Graco Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.48 and a 1 year high of $81.09. The firm has a market cap of $11.37 billion, a PE ratio of 26.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 1.89.

Graco Announces Dividend

Graco ( NYSE:GGG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.01. Graco had a return on equity of 26.28% and a net margin of 21.45%. The company had revenue of $548.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $533.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Graco Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 18th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 15th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. Graco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.74%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Eric Etchart sold 6,000 shares of Graco stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.64, for a total transaction of $351,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 31,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,841,471.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Eric Etchart sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.64, for a total transaction of $351,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,841,471.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director J Kevin Gilligan sold 13,938 shares of Graco stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.50, for a total value of $885,063.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on GGG shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Graco from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Graco from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. StockNews.com cut Graco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Graco in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Graco presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.33.

Graco Profile

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel-coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems and applicators, and precision dispensing solutions.

