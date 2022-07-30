Arizona State Retirement System Raises Position in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 49,213 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 1,102 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Cognex were worth $3,797,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CGNX. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of Cognex during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in shares of Cognex during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cognex during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. FourThought Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cognex by 50.0% during the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 585 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in shares of Cognex during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 88.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Dianne M. Parrotte bought 3,000 shares of Cognex stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $46.00 per share, with a total value of $138,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $165,968. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on CGNX shares. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Cognex from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Cognex from $95.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Cognex from $59.00 to $41.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Cognex from $95.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Cognex from $68.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cognex currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.18.

Shares of NASDAQ:CGNX opened at $50.98 on Friday. Cognex Co. has a fifty-two week low of $41.69 and a fifty-two week high of $92.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $45.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.35. The firm has a market cap of $8.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.89 and a beta of 1.63.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.08. Cognex had a net margin of 25.67% and a return on equity of 19.48%. The business had revenue of $282.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $277.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. Cognex’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Cognex Co. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.77%.

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

