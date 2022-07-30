Arizona State Retirement System Raises Stock Holdings in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $3,601,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MKTX. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,563,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,465,763,000 after buying an additional 54,516 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,855,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $763,049,000 after buying an additional 37,878 shares during the last quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. raised its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,324,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $544,591,000 after buying an additional 86,977 shares during the last quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd raised its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 1,213,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $499,000,000 after buying an additional 29,913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 805,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $330,724,000 after buying an additional 15,447 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MKTX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on MarketAxess from $300.00 to $285.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on MarketAxess from $284.00 to $286.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Raymond James cut MarketAxess from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on MarketAxess from $338.00 to $325.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on MarketAxess from $316.00 to $305.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $327.56.

Insider Transactions at MarketAxess

MarketAxess Trading Up 1.3 %

In other news, insider Christophe Pierre Danie Roupie sold 1,740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.03, for a total transaction of $495,952.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,515,789.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

MKTX stock opened at $270.78 on Friday. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $249.01 and a 12-month high of $498.97. The stock has a market cap of $10.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.44 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s 50-day moving average is $270.11 and its 200 day moving average is $306.98.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.07. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 23.55% and a net margin of 34.77%. The company had revenue of $182.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.77 EPS. MarketAxess’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 6.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MarketAxess Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 2nd. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.89%.

About MarketAxess

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. It offers the access to liquidity in the U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, and U.S. Treasuries, as well as municipal bonds, emerging market debts, Eurobonds, and other fixed income securities.

