Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) Position Increased by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 107,028 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,928 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $3,847,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HWM. Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 1,200.0% during the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC bought a new stake in Howmet Aerospace during the 1st quarter valued at $219,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 172,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 52,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,896,000 after acquiring an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patton Fund Management Inc. bought a new stake in Howmet Aerospace during the 1st quarter valued at $2,522,000. Institutional investors own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Howmet Aerospace alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Argus lifted their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Benchmark upgraded Howmet Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.57.

Insider Transactions at Howmet Aerospace

Howmet Aerospace Stock Performance

In other news, CFO Ken Giacobbe sold 63,304 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.31, for a total value of $2,298,568.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 382,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,884,181.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE HWM opened at $37.13 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.57 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.17. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.41 and a 52-week high of $37.66.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 6.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Howmet Aerospace Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 5th will be given a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 4th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.22%. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.11%.

Howmet Aerospace Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

Recommended Stories

