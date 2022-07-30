Arizona State Retirement System Increases Stake in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE)

Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 59,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,842 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in CubeSmart were worth $3,077,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in CubeSmart in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its stake in CubeSmart by 97.5% in the 4th quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 472 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in CubeSmart by 503.8% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 477 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in CubeSmart in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in CubeSmart in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Institutional investors own 95.92% of the company’s stock.

Get CubeSmart alerts:

CubeSmart Stock Performance

NYSE:CUBE opened at $45.87 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $42.63 and a 200 day moving average of $47.34. The company has a market capitalization of $10.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.69, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.49. CubeSmart has a 1-year low of $38.67 and a 1-year high of $57.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05.

CubeSmart Announces Dividend

CubeSmart ( NYSE:CUBE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $238.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.13 million. CubeSmart had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 26.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CubeSmart will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 30th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 163.81%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James upgraded CubeSmart from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Truist Financial dropped their price target on CubeSmart from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 16th. StockNews.com downgraded CubeSmart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America upgraded CubeSmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on CubeSmart from $66.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CubeSmart currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.00.

About CubeSmart

(Get Rating)

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2020 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CubeSmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CubeSmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.