Arizona State Retirement System Has $3.52 Million Stake in Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI)

Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,590 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,508 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Bath & Body Works were worth $3,518,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Metis Global Partners LLC acquired a new position in Bath & Body Works during the first quarter worth $200,000. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. acquired a new position in Bath & Body Works during the first quarter worth $834,000. Verity & Verity LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works in the first quarter valued at $408,000. XML Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works by 37.4% in the first quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 8,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 2,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works by 25.6% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 51,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,450,000 after purchasing an additional 10,456 shares during the last quarter. 97.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Thomas E. Mazurek sold 16,338 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.25, for a total value of $690,280.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $474,256.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BBWI stock opened at $35.54 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.72. Bath & Body Works, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.75 and a 12 month high of $82.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.18.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Bath & Body Works had a net margin of 15.41% and a negative return on equity of 69.03%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bath & Body Works, Inc. will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.43%.

Several equities analysts have commented on BBWI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $61.00 to $41.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works to $44.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Bath & Body Works from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bath & Body Works presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.82.

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. The company sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through specialty retail stores and websites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

