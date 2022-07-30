Arizona State Retirement System Boosts Stock Holdings in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,990 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Robert Half International were worth $3,538,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of RHI. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Robert Half International by 35.2% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,123,299 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $236,749,000 after acquiring an additional 552,918 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 70.4% during the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 617,078 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $68,724,000 after purchasing an additional 254,892 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,644,452 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $294,909,000 after purchasing an additional 239,615 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 98.6% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 428,821 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,822,000 after purchasing an additional 212,927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 237.0% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 299,186 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,365,000 after purchasing an additional 210,409 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Robert Half International alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on RHI. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Robert Half International from $105.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Robert Half International from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “maintains” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. CL King lowered their target price on shares of Robert Half International from $132.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Robert Half International to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Robert Half International from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $133.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.43.

Insider Activity

Robert Half International Price Performance

In other news, CEO Paul F. Gentzkow sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.87, for a total value of $4,643,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 275,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,608,995.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RHI opened at $79.14 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $81.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.86. Robert Half International Inc. has a 1 year low of $73.10 and a 1 year high of $125.77. The company has a market capitalization of $8.75 billion, a PE ratio of 12.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.49.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The business services provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.01. Robert Half International had a net margin of 9.54% and a return on equity of 48.63%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Robert Half International Inc. will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Robert Half International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th were issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 24th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Robert Half International’s payout ratio is 27.92%.

Robert Half International Profile

(Get Rating)

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary services for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract professionals and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking and cloud, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Robert Half International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robert Half International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.