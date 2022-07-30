Arizona State Retirement System Has $3.56 Million Stock Position in F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,044 shares of the network technology company’s stock after buying an additional 622 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in F5 were worth $3,561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of F5 during the first quarter worth $31,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of F5 during the first quarter worth $41,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in F5 in the fourth quarter valued at about $88,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in F5 in the first quarter valued at about $95,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC raised its stake in F5 by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 591 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.13% of the company’s stock.

Get F5 alerts:

Insider Activity at F5

In related news, EVP Ana Maria White sold 169 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.41, for a total value of $28,123.29. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,319 shares in the company, valued at $5,045,384.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Ana Maria White sold 169 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.41, for a total value of $28,123.29. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,319 shares in the company, valued at $5,045,384.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Chad Michael Whalen sold 257 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.68, for a total value of $40,523.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,161 shares in the company, valued at $1,286,826.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,678 shares of company stock worth $613,144 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

F5 Trading Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ:FFIV opened at $167.36 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $156.54 and its 200-day moving average is $184.86. F5, Inc. has a 1-year low of $142.43 and a 1-year high of $249.00.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The network technology company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $674.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $667.81 million. F5 had a return on equity of 19.06% and a net margin of 12.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.98 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that F5, Inc. will post 6.26 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on F5 from $167.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on F5 from $255.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com downgraded F5 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Bank of America downgraded F5 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $215.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded F5 from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $197.00 to $173.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, F5 currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $209.36.

F5 Profile

(Get Rating)

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for F5 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F5 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.