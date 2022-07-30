Arizona State Retirement System Increases Position in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,222 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $3,504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 472 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 1.1% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,764 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $994,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Tobam raised its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 36.1% during the first quarter. Tobam now owns 98 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 608 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 4.5% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 702 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. 63.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $700.00 price target on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in a report on Friday, April 29th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $750.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bio-Rad Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $776.67.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories stock opened at $563.26 on Friday. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 12-month low of $462.61 and a 12-month high of $832.70. The company has a current ratio of 5.10, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $16.87 billion, a PE ratio of -115.42 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50-day moving average of $510.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $549.48.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $3.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.92. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a negative net margin of 3.49% and a positive return on equity of 3.66%. The company had revenue of $691.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $664.60 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.54 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 14.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Profile

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc manufactures, and distributes life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets a range of reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments that are used in research techniques, biopharmaceutical production processes, and food testing regimes.

