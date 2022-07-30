Arizona State Retirement System Purchases 298 Shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,265 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in GoDaddy were worth $3,872,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in GoDaddy by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 19,064 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,596,000 after purchasing an additional 4,075 shares in the last quarter. Simcoe Capital Management LLC bought a new position in GoDaddy during the 4th quarter worth about $21,662,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 11,517 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $976,000 after buying an additional 8,638 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 55.9% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 763,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,799,000 after buying an additional 273,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 3,686 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at GoDaddy

In related news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 1,516 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.76, for a total value of $111,820.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 222,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,414,181.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other GoDaddy news, CFO Mark Mccaffrey sold 9,776 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.86, for a total value of $682,951.36. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 84,950 shares in the company, valued at $5,934,607. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 1,516 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.76, for a total transaction of $111,820.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 222,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,414,181.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,442 shares of company stock valued at $946,156 over the last three months. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GoDaddy Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of GDDY opened at $74.18 on Friday. GoDaddy Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.81 and a 12 month high of $88.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $71.22 and its 200-day moving average is $76.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.02 billion, a PE ratio of 41.67 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.37.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $989.20 million. GoDaddy had a net margin of 7.66% and a negative return on equity of 231.58%. The business’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that GoDaddy Inc. will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on GDDY shares. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of GoDaddy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $94.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $118.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.00.

GoDaddy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based technology products in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity. It also offers shared Website hosting products that provide various applications and products, such as web analytics, Secure Sockets Layer certificates, and WordPress; Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers products, which allows customers to select the server configuration suited for their applications, requirements, and growth; managed hosting products to set up, monitor, maintain, secure, and patch software and servers for customers; and security products, a suite of tools designed to help secure customers' online presence.

