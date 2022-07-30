Arizona State Retirement System Acquires 1,184 Shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,105 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,184 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $3,940,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First National Trust Co grew its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 83,859 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,466,000 after acquiring an additional 6,874 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 8.0% in the first quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 1,235,009 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $95,219,000 after buying an additional 91,378 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 4.6% in the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 6,146 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 325.5% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,451 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 1,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 127.1% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 67,440 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,200,000 after buying an additional 37,740 shares in the last quarter. 95.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP George Eric Davis sold 7,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $665,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 58,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,304,690. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Brian Mueller sold 7,337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.50, for a total value of $656,661.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 30,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,749,977. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP George Eric Davis sold 7,398 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $665,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 58,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,304,690. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 57,068 shares of company stock valued at $4,816,172 over the last quarter. 1.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BMRN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $96.00 target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Wedbush reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $96.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BioMarin Pharmaceutical presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.57.

BMRN opened at $86.05 on Friday. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.73 and a fifty-two week high of $94.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a current ratio of 4.88. The company has a market capitalization of $15.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 478.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $81.78 and a 200-day moving average of $82.17.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $519.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $505.11 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 1.36% and a net margin of 2.09%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

