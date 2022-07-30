Arizona State Retirement System Buys 174 Shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in East West Bancorp were worth $3,031,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EWBC. River Oaks Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of East West Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,857,000. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in shares of East West Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $111,991,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 59.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,909,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $228,927,000 after buying an additional 1,088,300 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 433.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,164,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $91,599,000 after buying an additional 945,778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of East West Bancorp in the first quarter worth approximately $42,620,000. 89.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EWBC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of East West Bancorp to $80.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $102.00 to $79.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $100.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of East West Bancorp to $74.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.63.

Shares of EWBC opened at $71.78 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.54. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.65 and a 12-month high of $93.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $68.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.34.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.13. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 45.32% and a return on equity of 16.45%. The company had revenue of $551.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $525.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 29th. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.39%.

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals. It operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, such as personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market, and time deposits.

