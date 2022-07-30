Arizona State Retirement System Raises Stock Position in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,682 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $3,808,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QRVO. Aurora Investment Counsel boosted its stake in Qorvo by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 7,593 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in Qorvo by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,953 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $863,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Qorvo by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in Qorvo by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 34,272 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,360,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Qorvo by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,276 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

Qorvo Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:QRVO opened at $104.07 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $101.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.63 and a quick ratio of 2.51. Qorvo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $90.16 and a 1 year high of $201.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.79 billion, a PE ratio of 11.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.36.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Qorvo ( NASDAQ:QRVO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.32. Qorvo had a net margin of 22.24% and a return on equity of 28.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.59 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Qorvo, Inc. will post 9.65 EPS for the current year.

QRVO has been the topic of several recent research reports. KGI Securities cut shares of Qorvo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Cowen cut shares of Qorvo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $150.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on shares of Qorvo to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. TheStreet cut shares of Qorvo from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Qorvo from $150.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.19.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Roderick Nelson sold 4,761 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.26, for a total transaction of $453,532.86. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,595 shares in the company, valued at $532,979.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Jeffery R. Gardner sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.68, for a total value of $543,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,563,943.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Roderick Nelson sold 4,761 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.26, for a total value of $453,532.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $532,979.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,070 shares of company stock worth $2,055,769. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

About Qorvo

(Get Rating)

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. It offers mobile devices, such as smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets and other devices; radio frequency power management integrated circuits, ultra-wideband (UWB) system-on-a-chip (SoC) and system-in-package (SiP) solutions, MEMS-based sensors, antenna tuners, and antennaplexers, as well as discrete multiplexers, duplexers, filters, and switches; and cellular base stations include switch-low noise amplifier (LNA) modules, variable gain amplifiers, integrated power amplifier (PA) Doherty modules, discrete LNAs, and high power GaN amplifiers.

