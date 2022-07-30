Arizona State Retirement System Has $3.35 Million Stake in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,966 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $3,354,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXAS. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Exact Sciences during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Exact Sciences during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in Exact Sciences during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. HM Payson & Co. boosted its position in Exact Sciences by 118.6% during the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 481 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Exact Sciences during the first quarter worth $37,000. 94.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Exact Sciences alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on EXAS. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Exact Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Exact Sciences currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.82.

Exact Sciences Trading Down 2.5 %

EXAS opened at $45.10 on Friday. Exact Sciences Co. has a twelve month low of $35.34 and a twelve month high of $113.62. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.71 and a beta of 1.31.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported ($1.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.12) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $486.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $461.86 million. Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 21.82% and a negative net margin of 40.26%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.18) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Exact Sciences Co. will post -4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Exact Sciences news, Director Katherine S. Zanotti sold 1,086 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.13, for a total transaction of $43,581.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 60,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,420,561.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Katherine S. Zanotti sold 4,608 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.14, for a total value of $208,005.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 60,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,722,754.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Katherine S. Zanotti sold 1,086 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.13, for a total value of $43,581.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,420,561.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,701 shares of company stock valued at $251,872. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Exact Sciences Profile

(Get Rating)

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; Oncotype Test, a tissue test delivering tumor profiling to aid therapy selection for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, or recurrent cancer; Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer; Oncomap ExTra, that provides a complete biological picture of certain refractory, rare, or aggressive cancers; and Covid-19 testing services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Exact Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exact Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.