Arizona State Retirement System Has $3.42 Million Stock Holdings in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,835 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,270 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $3,417,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities in the first quarter worth $319,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Essential Utilities by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Essential Utilities during the fourth quarter worth $6,580,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Essential Utilities during the fourth quarter worth $1,014,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in Essential Utilities by 55.4% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 30,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,563,000 after acquiring an additional 10,900 shares during the period. 70.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WTRG opened at $51.94 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.65. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.97 and a twelve month high of $53.93. The firm has a market cap of $13.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.37, a PEG ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.66.

Essential Utilities ( NYSE:WTRG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. Essential Utilities had a net margin of 22.43% and a return on equity of 8.77%. The business had revenue of $699.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $617.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HSBC lowered shares of Essential Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Essential Utilities from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Essential Utilities from $53.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Essential Utilities from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Northcoast Research began coverage on shares of Essential Utilities in a report on Monday, July 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Essential Utilities has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.00.

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through a third-party.

