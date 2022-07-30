Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) Stake Cut by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reduced its holdings in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP – Get Rating) by 13.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,117 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 7,248 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.14% of Compass Minerals International worth $2,896,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. acquired a new position in Compass Minerals International in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Compass Minerals International by 1,673.7% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 674 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Compass Minerals International by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,284 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp increased its position in Compass Minerals International by 57.7% in the 1st quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,914 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Compass Minerals International in the 4th quarter worth about $132,000. 94.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Compass Minerals International Stock Performance

CMP opened at $37.23 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -120.09 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. Compass Minerals International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.67 and a 12-month high of $75.44.

Compass Minerals International Dividend Announcement

Compass Minerals International ( NYSE:CMP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.60). The business had revenue of $448.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $422.32 million. Compass Minerals International had a negative net margin of 0.72% and a positive return on equity of 1.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Compass Minerals International, Inc. will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Compass Minerals International’s dividend payout ratio is currently -193.54%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CMP has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Compass Minerals International from $73.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. CL King lowered their price objective on Compass Minerals International from $67.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Compass Minerals International from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Compass Minerals International from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Compass Minerals International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.83.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Mary L. Frontczak acquired 1,000 shares of Compass Minerals International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $37.03 per share, for a total transaction of $37,030.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $166,227.67. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Mary L. Frontczak acquired 1,000 shares of Compass Minerals International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $37.03 per share, for a total transaction of $37,030.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $166,227.67. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin S. Crutchfield acquired 1,450 shares of Compass Minerals International stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $34.21 per share, with a total value of $49,604.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,770,196.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 8,780 shares of company stock worth $303,533. 1.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Compass Minerals International

Compass Minerals International, Inc, produces and sells essential minerals primarily in the United States, Canada, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with salt to produce specialty products.

