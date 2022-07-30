State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 9,867 Shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D cut its stake in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Rating) by 12.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 70,219 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 9,867 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.06% of Commercial Metals worth $2,923,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Commercial Metals in the 4th quarter valued at $459,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 159,396 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,634,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 50.6% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 24,691 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $896,000 after acquiring an additional 8,300 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 31,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,467,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new position in shares of Commercial Metals during the 4th quarter worth about $154,000. 85.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Commercial Metals alerts:

Commercial Metals Trading Up 3.4 %

CMC opened at $39.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The company has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.11. Commercial Metals has a fifty-two week low of $28.76 and a fifty-two week high of $46.68.

Commercial Metals Dividend Announcement

Commercial Metals ( NYSE:CMC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 16th. The basic materials company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. Commercial Metals had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 31.92%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Commercial Metals will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 29th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 28th. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.36%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on CMC. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Commercial Metals from $44.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Commercial Metals from $55.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Commercial Metals from $42.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Commercial Metals from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Commercial Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.40.

Commercial Metals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, and internationally. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Commercial Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commercial Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.