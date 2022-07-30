State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 6,040 Shares of Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reduced its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 104,913 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,040 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.06% of Tempur Sealy International worth $2,929,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 167.4% during the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 18,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after acquiring an additional 11,658 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 42,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,019,000 after buying an additional 5,547 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Tempur Sealy International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,043,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,260,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,360,000 after buying an additional 549,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tempur Sealy International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 93.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:TPX opened at $27.48 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.97. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.60. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.03 and a 12 month high of $50.51. The company has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.78, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.76.

Tempur Sealy International ( NYSE:TPX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.01). Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 12.19% and a return on equity of 272.95%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Tempur Sealy International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.78%.

TPX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp cut their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group cut their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. TheStreet cut shares of Tempur Sealy International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Tempur Sealy International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tempur Sealy International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.43.

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products in the United States and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the TEMPUR, Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, and Stearns & Foster brands.

