Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) Holdings Trimmed by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lowered its position in shares of Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,235 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,704 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.05% of Selective Insurance Group worth $2,881,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Selective Insurance Group by 6.4% during the first quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,918 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,244,000 after buying an additional 841 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Selective Insurance Group by 0.3% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 154,492 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $13,805,000 after buying an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Selective Insurance Group by 16.6% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,880 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,402,000 after buying an additional 3,825 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Selective Insurance Group by 2.2% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 28,526 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,446,000 after buying an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Selective Insurance Group by 1.9% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,355,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Selective Insurance Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Selective Insurance Group in a report on Monday, June 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $98.00 target price for the company.

Selective Insurance Group Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ SIGI opened at $77.86 on Friday. Selective Insurance Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $74.29 and a 12 month high of $94.35. The company has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80, a P/E/G ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.80.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $846.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $883.09 million. Selective Insurance Group had a return on equity of 13.77% and a net margin of 10.19%. Selective Insurance Group’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.70 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Selective Insurance Group, Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

Selective Insurance Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. Selective Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.86%.

About Selective Insurance Group

(Get Rating)

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. The company offers property insurance products, which covers the financial consequences of accidental loss of an insured's real property, personal property, and/or earnings due to the property's loss; and casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment, and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party, as well as flood insurance products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Selective Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Selective Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.