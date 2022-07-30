NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) Shares Purchased by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 109,312 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,472 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in NiSource were worth $3,476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC increased its holdings in NiSource by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,306 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NiSource by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 75,006 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,071,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Keene & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of NiSource by 4.5% in the first quarter. Keene & Associates Inc. now owns 8,752 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in shares of NiSource by 1.6% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 25,491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $811,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in shares of NiSource by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 98,906 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,731,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.49% of the company’s stock.

Get NiSource alerts:

NiSource Price Performance

Shares of NI opened at $30.40 on Friday. NiSource Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.65 and a 1-year high of $32.58. The stock has a market cap of $12.34 billion, a PE ratio of 19.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.62.

NiSource Dividend Announcement

NiSource ( NYSE:NI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.01). NiSource had a net margin of 13.70% and a return on equity of 11.34%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NiSource Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th will be given a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.44%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Edward Jones upgraded shares of NiSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of NiSource in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of NiSource from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of NiSource from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.50.

NiSource Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 853,000 customers in northern Indiana, as well as approximately 2.4 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NiSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NiSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.