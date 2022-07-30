State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $2.93 Million Position in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lessened its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,696 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 4,948 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in National Fuel Gas were worth $2,933,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NFG. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in National Fuel Gas by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 17,332 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 23,066 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,475,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of National Fuel Gas during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,627,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 42,259 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,702,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period. Finally, Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of National Fuel Gas during the fourth quarter worth approximately $371,000. Institutional investors own 73.54% of the company’s stock.

National Fuel Gas Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:NFG opened at $72.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. National Fuel Gas has a 12-month low of $50.05 and a 12-month high of $75.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.78.

National Fuel Gas Increases Dividend

National Fuel Gas ( NYSE:NFG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.68. The business had revenue of $701.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $652.28 million. National Fuel Gas had a return on equity of 23.85% and a net margin of 23.67%. National Fuel Gas’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.34 EPS. Analysts predict that National Fuel Gas will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.475 per share. This is a positive change from National Fuel Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.89%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NFG. Raymond James increased their target price on National Fuel Gas from $76.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Friday, June 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on National Fuel Gas from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Scotiabank reissued an “assumes” rating on shares of National Fuel Gas in a research report on Monday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Ronald C. Kraemer sold 1,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $97,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 45,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,219,650. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

National Fuel Gas Profile

(Get Rating)

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

Further Reading

