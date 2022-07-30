State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 3,629 Shares of GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lessened its holdings in shares of GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX – Get Rating) by 13.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 23,920 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,629 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.07% of GATX worth $2,950,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of GATX by 6.1% during the first quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,966 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,476,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in GATX by 2.0% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 32,374 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,993,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in GATX by 9.8% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,417 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Sather Financial Group Inc bought a new position in GATX in the first quarter valued at about $216,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new position in GATX in the first quarter valued at about $572,000. Institutional investors own 93.76% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GATX. Susquehanna decreased their price target on GATX from $122.00 to $112.00 and set a “maintains” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com cut GATX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on GATX from $122.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.50.

NYSE:GATX opened at $100.25 on Friday. GATX Co. has a 1-year low of $84.50 and a 1-year high of $127.58. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $98.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 4.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 1.00.

GATX (NYSE:GATX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The transportation company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $312.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $323.70 million. GATX had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 14.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.35 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that GATX Co. will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current year.

GATX Corporation operates as railcar leasing company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Rail North America, Rail International, and Portfolio Management. It leases tank and freight railcars, and locomotives for petroleum, chemical, food/agriculture, and transportation industries.

