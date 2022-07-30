State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Reduces Stock Position in ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reduced its holdings in ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS – Get Rating) by 21.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,668 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 8,666 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.06% of ONE Gas worth $2,883,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OGS. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of ONE Gas by 179.6% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 72,453 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,619,000 after acquiring an additional 46,542 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of ONE Gas by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of ONE Gas by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 72,525 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,627,000 after acquiring an additional 6,462 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of ONE Gas by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $727,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of ONE Gas by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 13,607 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,056,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.64% of the company’s stock.

Get ONE Gas alerts:

ONE Gas Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of OGS opened at $84.94 on Friday. ONE Gas, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.52 and a 1-year high of $92.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.84, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a 50-day moving average of $82.54 and a 200 day moving average of $83.04.

ONE Gas Announces Dividend

ONE Gas ( NYSE:OGS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.12). ONE Gas had a net margin of 9.74% and a return on equity of 8.90%. The business had revenue of $971.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $645.46 million. On average, research analysts expect that ONE Gas, Inc. will post 4.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. ONE Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.75%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on OGS shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ONE Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Mizuho lowered shares of ONE Gas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of ONE Gas from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ONE Gas presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.67.

ONE Gas Profile

(Get Rating)

ONE Gas, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a regulated natural gas distribution utility company in the United States. The company operates through three divisions: Oklahoma Natural Gas, Kansas Gas Service, and Texas Gas Service. It provides natural gas distribution services to 2.2 million customers in three states.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OGS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ONE Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONE Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.