State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Raises Stock Position in TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in shares of TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET – Get Rating) by 13.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,093 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,536 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in TriNet Group were worth $2,960,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TNET. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of TriNet Group by 72.7% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 950 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of TriNet Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,115 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. bought a new position in shares of TriNet Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in shares of TriNet Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $207,000. 96.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TriNet Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of TriNet Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Insider Buying and Selling at TriNet Group

TriNet Group Price Performance

In other TriNet Group news, Director H Raymond Bingham sold 415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.09, for a total value of $36,142.35. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 70,333 shares in the company, valued at $6,125,300.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other TriNet Group news, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 4,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.48, for a total value of $335,360.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 358,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,889,020.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director H Raymond Bingham sold 415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.09, for a total transaction of $36,142.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,125,300.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 15,369 shares of company stock worth $1,192,328 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 40.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TNET opened at $82.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $77.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.71. TriNet Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.16 and a 52-week high of $109.40. The company has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a PE ratio of 14.30 and a beta of 1.24.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $395.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $348.78 million. TriNet Group had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 50.20%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that TriNet Group, Inc. will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TriNet Group Profile

(Get Rating)

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources (HR) solutions, payroll services, employee benefits, and employment risk mitigation services for small and midsize businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TNET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TriNet Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriNet Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.