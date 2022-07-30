State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $2.91 Million Stock Holdings in Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in shares of Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,634 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,670 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Workiva were worth $2,907,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in Workiva by 238.6% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,312 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 3,743 shares in the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC grew its holdings in Workiva by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 3,162 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Workiva by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 82,564 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,886,000 after acquiring an additional 14,888 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Workiva during the 1st quarter worth approximately $453,000. Finally, Bell Bank bought a new stake in Workiva during the 1st quarter worth approximately $691,000. 85.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:WK opened at $65.50 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $67.38 and its 200-day moving average is $91.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.06, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89. Workiva Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.43 and a 52 week high of $173.24. The firm has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -68.95 and a beta of 1.53.

Workiva ( NYSE:WK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The software maker reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.08. Workiva had a negative net margin of 10.43% and a negative return on equity of 67.49%. The company had revenue of $129.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.09) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Workiva Inc. will post -1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

WK has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Workiva from $127.00 to $109.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Workiva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Workiva from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Workiva presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.80.

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions worldwide. The company offers Workiva platform that offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and provides tools that enables customers to connect data from enterprise resource planning, governance risk and compliance, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as from other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.

