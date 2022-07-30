Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lowered its position in shares of Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 100,405 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 13,720 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.07% of BOX worth $2,918,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Earnest Partners LLC increased its position in BOX by 245.5% in the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 6,460,163 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $169,192,000 after acquiring an additional 4,590,582 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in BOX by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,020,758 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $105,303,000 after acquiring an additional 434,218 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in BOX by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,784,938 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $99,128,000 after acquiring an additional 134,661 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in BOX by 464.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,284,205 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $59,824,000 after acquiring an additional 1,879,495 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in BOX by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,088,072 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $54,686,000 after acquiring an additional 370,288 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

BOX has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com cut BOX from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 18th. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on BOX to $41.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.56.

Shares of NYSE:BOX opened at $28.44 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -88.88 and a beta of 1.12. Box, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.18 and a 12 month high of $33.04.

BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The software maker reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $238.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $234.48 million. BOX’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.07) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Box, Inc. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other BOX news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.45, for a total value of $343,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,395,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,901,373.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other BOX news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.45, for a total value of $343,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,395,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,901,373.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.65, for a total value of $384,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,447,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,123,629.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 43,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,164,350. 5.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations.

