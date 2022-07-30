85,493 Shares in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) Bought by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 85,493 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,938,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.10% of Trinity Industries as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRN. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trinity Industries by 72.7% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,073,956 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $62,633,000 after purchasing an additional 873,268 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Trinity Industries by 57.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 291,528 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,804,000 after acquiring an additional 106,593 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Trinity Industries by 111.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 167,969 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,073,000 after acquiring an additional 88,373 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Trinity Industries by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 659,527 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $19,918,000 after purchasing an additional 86,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in Trinity Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $2,348,000. 97.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Trinity Industries alerts:

Trinity Industries Trading Up 1.8 %

TRN stock opened at $25.95 on Friday. Trinity Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.94 and a 52-week high of $35.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.03. The firm has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.34 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.02.

Trinity Industries Dividend Announcement

Trinity Industries ( NYSE:TRN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.14. Trinity Industries had a return on equity of 3.77% and a net margin of 9.78%. The firm had revenue of $416.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $586.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. Trinity Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Trinity Industries, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. Trinity Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.83%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Stephens lifted their price objective on Trinity Industries from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet downgraded Trinity Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Trinity Industries from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “maintains” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday.

About Trinity Industries

(Get Rating)

Trinity Industries, Inc provides rail transportation products and services under the TrinityRail name in North America. It operates in two segments, Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, and Rail Products Group. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment leases freight and tank railcars; originates and manages railcar leases for third-party investors; and provides fleet maintenance and management services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Trinity Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trinity Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.