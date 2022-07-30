Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D trimmed its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY – Get Rating) by 14.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 125,294 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,447 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.06% of Magnolia Oil & Gas worth $2,963,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,110,000. Navellier & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in the first quarter valued at $509,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Magnolia Oil & Gas in the first quarter valued at $77,000. FCF Advisors LLC lifted its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 2.7% during the first quarter. FCF Advisors LLC now owns 68,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,610,000 after buying an additional 1,782 shares during the period. Finally, Keybank National Association OH acquired a new stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas in the 1st quarter worth about $509,000. 96.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MGY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. MKM Partners reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Magnolia Oil & Gas

Magnolia Oil & Gas Trading Up 3.3 %

In related news, Director Ltd. Enervest sold 7,500,000 shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.01, for a total value of $202,575,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,912,450 shares in the company, valued at $294,745,274.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE MGY opened at $24.13 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.30. The stock has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.41 and a beta of 2.16. Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. has a 52 week low of $12.79 and a 52 week high of $30.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.90. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 55.08% and a net margin of 41.80%. The company had revenue of $377.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $374.63 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 80.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. Its properties are located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings Field in South Texas principally comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

See Also

