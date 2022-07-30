State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Increases Stock Holdings in Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,917 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,535 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.08% of Denbury worth $2,979,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Denbury by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,866,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,927,000 after buying an additional 9,801 shares in the last quarter. Discovery Capital Management LLC CT lifted its position in shares of Denbury by 43.4% during the 4th quarter. Discovery Capital Management LLC CT now owns 1,400,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,248,000 after buying an additional 423,864 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Denbury by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 906,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,403,000 after buying an additional 4,606 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Denbury by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 822,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000,000 after buying an additional 17,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sachem Head Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Denbury during the 4th quarter valued at about $59,786,000.

A number of research analysts recently commented on DEN shares. US Capital Advisors reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Denbury in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. MKM Partners reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Denbury in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Bank of America cut Denbury from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $107.00 to $71.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup started coverage on Denbury in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Denbury from $126.00 to $129.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.09.

NYSE DEN opened at $71.91 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.29 and a beta of 3.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $67.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.55. Denbury Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.59 and a fifty-two week high of $91.30.

Denbury (NYSE:DEN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $411.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $374.55 million. Denbury had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 8.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Denbury Inc. will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Denbury Inc, an independent energy company, focuses on producing oil from mature oil fields in the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. The company holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

