State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $2.97 Million Holdings in Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lessened its holdings in Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,192 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 3,367 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.08% of Callon Petroleum worth $2,965,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum by 36.2% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,757 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,531 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Callon Petroleum by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,486 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 1,239 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its holdings in Callon Petroleum by 43.0% in the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 92,709 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $4,381,000 after acquiring an additional 27,870 shares during the period. Polianta Ltd bought a new position in Callon Petroleum in the 1st quarter worth $909,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in Callon Petroleum by 1,276.0% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 153,502 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $7,253,000 after acquiring an additional 142,346 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Callon Petroleum from $101.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Callon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Callon Petroleum from $79.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Callon Petroleum from $75.00 to $68.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Callon Petroleum from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.29.

Callon Petroleum Stock Performance

NYSE CPE opened at $46.04 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 2.78. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.17. Callon Petroleum has a twelve month low of $25.32 and a twelve month high of $66.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported $3.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $664.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $587.95 million. Callon Petroleum had a net margin of 19.71% and a return on equity of 42.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 107.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.49 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Callon Petroleum will post 15.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Callon Petroleum Company Profile

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, its estimated net proved reserves totaled approximately 484.6 million barrel of oil equivalent, including 290.3 MMBbls oil, 577.3 Bcf of natural gas, and 98.1 MMBbls of natural gas liquids.

