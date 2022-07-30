Dassault Systèmes SE (OTCMKTS:DASTY) to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.25 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts

Dassault Systèmes SE (OTCMKTS:DASTY – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp dropped their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for Dassault Systèmes in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, July 26th. KeyCorp analyst J. Celino now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings per share of $0.25 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.26. The consensus estimate for Dassault Systèmes’ current full-year earnings is $1.02 per share.

Get Dassault Systèmes alerts:

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Dassault Systèmes from €53.00 ($54.08) to €43.50 ($44.39) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Societe Generale boosted their price target on Dassault Systèmes from €43.00 ($43.88) to €46.00 ($46.94) in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group boosted their price target on Dassault Systèmes from €42.00 ($42.86) to €43.00 ($43.88) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group cut Dassault Systèmes from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on Dassault Systèmes from €50.00 ($51.02) to €46.50 ($47.45) in a research report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.50.

Dassault Systèmes Stock Up 2.0 %

DASTY opened at $42.84 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. Dassault Systèmes has a one year low of $34.55 and a one year high of $64.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.96.

Dassault Systèmes (OTCMKTS:DASTY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.04. Dassault Systèmes had a return on equity of 19.10% and a net margin of 15.49%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dassault Systèmes

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DASTY. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dassault Systèmes during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,229,000. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dassault Systèmes during the 4th quarter worth approximately $197,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Dassault Systèmes by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 99,997 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,975,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dassault Systèmes during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Sustainable Growth Advisers LP raised its position in shares of Dassault Systèmes by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 194,628 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,612,000 after purchasing an additional 47,099 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Dassault Systèmes Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $0.1479 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. Dassault Systèmes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.43%.

About Dassault Systèmes

(Get Rating)

Dassault Systèmes SE provides software solutions and services worldwide. It offers SOLIDWORKS design software for 3D design, electrical and printed circuit board design, product data management, simulation, manufacturing, and technical communication; CATIA, an engineering and design software for product 3D computer-aided design; GEOVIA for modeling and simulating the earth; and BIOVIA that provides the scientific community with advanced biological, chemical, and materials experiences.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dassault Systèmes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dassault Systèmes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.