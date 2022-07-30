Brokers Set Expectations for General Electric’s Q4 2022 Earnings (NYSE:GE)

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer cut their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of General Electric in a report issued on Tuesday, July 26th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Glynn now expects that the conglomerate will earn $1.32 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.39. The consensus estimate for General Electric’s current full-year earnings is $2.75 per share.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $18.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.90 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 7.50% and a negative net margin of 5.94%. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 EPS.

General Electric Stock Performance

GE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on General Electric from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on General Electric from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on General Electric from $132.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on General Electric from $108.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on General Electric from $90.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.21.

GE stock opened at $73.91 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $81.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. General Electric has a 12-month low of $59.93 and a 12-month high of $116.17.

General Electric Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 27th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is -7.55%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO H Lawrence Culp, Jr. bought 65,000 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $74.53 per share, with a total value of $4,844,450.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 211,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,741,481.30. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other General Electric news, SVP John S. Slattery acquired 3,601 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $75.00 per share, with a total value of $270,075.00. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 3,601 shares in the company, valued at $270,075. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO H Lawrence Culp, Jr. acquired 65,000 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $74.53 per share, with a total value of $4,844,450.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 211,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,741,481.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 69,801 shares of company stock valued at $5,207,705 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GE. Strategic Financial Services Inc grew its stake in General Electric by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc now owns 3,810 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its stake in General Electric by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 2,177 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its stake in General Electric by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 719 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. grew its stake in General Electric by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 3,747 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV grew its stake in General Electric by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV now owns 13,373 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. 67.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

General Electric Company Profile



General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

Featured Articles

